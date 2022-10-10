KENNEWICK, Wash.-
A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated.
According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
Emergency crews are on scene and there is no timetable for when the roads and businesses will reopen.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to bring you accurate information and will update this article as information becomes available.
