WASHINGTON - According to Brewers Association, the price of carbon dioxide is continuing to increase after years of constant rise.
Horse Heaven Hills Brewery & Saloon Owner Gary Vegar says CO2 is a critical part in the beer crafting process and as costs continue to rise for the cannisters of carbon dioxide, the consumers may see a bigger tab at the end of the night.
"Well, it's not gonna be a positive impact," says Vegar. "Basically, it will be a charge that gets passed on to consumers."
Oxarc General Manager Jason Kirby tells me that the demand for CO2 is way higher than the supply driving up the cost.
"I just attended a Gas World CO2 Summit in Chicago last week and they said to maintain the current demand with minimal growth, we need five 500-ton-a-day CO2 plants added to the current producing capacities," says Kirby.
Kirby tells me the cost increase is coming from the lack of production from the CO2 plant in Ferndale, Wash. which is only producing 50% of its carbon dioxide capacity.
He says the plant could be back to 100% capacity in the next 30-60 days, but that could be pushed back to a later date. Kirby says this drives up costs as CO2 needs to be transported all around the Pacific Northwest by train and semi to get CO2 where it is needed.
"We are dispatching 8 trucks from Pasco, Wash. to Price, Utah," says Kirby. "We've had haulers pick up product from Oklahoma and We're contemplating sending trucks to Nebraska and Iowa to pick up product. That's how short we are in the Pacific Northwest."
Kirby says as the operations for the plant in Ferndale stay around 50% total production, prices could remain high for a long time with inflation and shipping costs.
