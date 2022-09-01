BOSTON, Mass.-
According to GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform that finds the cheapest gas through its app and gas card, gas prices have declined every week this summer and are now at the lowest levels since March.
Today the national average for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, is $3.82.
This is good news for those hitting the road this Labor Day weekend. GasBuddy still recommends looking around for the lowest prices, if possible, as prices can vary from station to station.
