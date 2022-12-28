BOSTON, Mass.-

GasBuddy, an app and website that tracks fuel prices across the country has released its 2023 Fuel Outlook.

According to GasBuddy, the yearly national average for gas is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon in the new year to $3.49.

While uncertainty remains, especially Russia's war in Ukraine, the drop in gas prices are due to continuing improvements in refinery capacity and distribution.

GasBuddy expects gas prices to drop and then be right around $4 dollars per gallon for the summer driving season.

"Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.