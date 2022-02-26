GCSO says an armed man threatened people and ran off

GRANT COUNTY, WA-
Update 4:05 p.m.
GCSO says the suspect is in custody. All shelter in place and lockdown requests are canceled.
UPDATE 3:22 p.m.
GCSO says Wanapum Indian Village (Yakima County side of Priest Rapids Dam) has locked down facilities due to a man with a rifle. Deputies say to stay indoors until instructed otherwise by law enforcement.
--
Grant County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for the area of SR 243 near Priest Rapids Dam. They say an armed man threatened other people and ran off.
They say deputies on scene and more are enroute.
Deputies say no injuries have been reported, nor have any shots been fired.
They are urging nearby residents to stay indoors and asking motorists not to pick up hitchhikers. Deputies say everyone else should stay away from the area.
They ask people to call 9-1-1 with any information.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
