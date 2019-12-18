KENNEWICK, WA - Former United States Secretary of Defense and Richland Native General James Mattis was the keynote speaker at the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber December Luncheon. He spoke about leadership at the Three Rivers Convention Center today.

Almost 1,000 people attended the luncheon. NBC Right Now was told that it's the Regional Chamber's largest crowd ever.

"Not that I know everything about leadership, but I'm here to pass on the lessons that I learned. After all I was not in the U.S. Marine Corps for 40 plus years...We answer to you. We owe it to you. We are accountable to you," said General Mattis.

He spoke for about 40 minutes. Mattis recounted stories and experiences of his 40 years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mattis answered many attendees' questions. He also recognized the many veterans and active duty military members in the crowd.