KENNEWICK, WA - George Lopez is bringing his standup comedy to the Toyota Center on January 17th, 2020. Pre-sale tickets will be available October 31st from 10AM – 10PM, and tickets will go on sale November 1st at 10AM.

Lopez will next be seen in the film El Chicano, releasing on May 3rd alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, and Emilio Rivera. He is also set to star in Walking With Herb opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell. The faith-based film is inspired by Joe S. Bullock’s novel of the same name.

He recently wrapped shooting the upcoming crime thriller The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parrilla. David Ayer wrote the screenplay and directed the film.

Lopez debuted his third solo stand-up special It’s Not Me, It’s You in 2012 on HBO. Lopez also voiced animated characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone, Rafael in Rio and Rio 2 along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara, Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2, and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3. His recent film credits include the box-office hit Valentine's Day directed by Garry Marshall, River Runs Red, Swing Vote, Henry Poole Is Here and Balls of Fury.

Lopez has been featured in three HBO specials, The Wall in August 2017, GRAMMY nominated Best Comedy Album Tall, Dark and Chicano in 2009, and America's Mexican in 2007. Lopez also performed as part of HBO and TBS's Comic Relief 2006. His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, which also earned Lopez a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a GRAMMY in the same category for his CD Team Leader.

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.