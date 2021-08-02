George Prout Pool in Richland is closed Monday due the unhealthy air quality
RICHLAND, WA - George Prout Pool in Richland is closed Monday due the unhealthy air quality in the region.
 
Swim lessons at George Prout Pool have also been canceled. Participants are being notified via phone and email.
 
Richland Parks and Rec. say they will reassess and report back tomorrow with a reopening schedule.

Tags