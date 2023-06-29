RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is accepting applications for its Local Heroes Grant program through July 31.
Grants of up to $50,000 are available for firefighters, law enforcement, health care workers, veterans and educators throughout Washington. According to Gesa funds for the grants are generated through Gesa's affinity debit card program.
More information on grant eligibility and applications can be found online through Gesa.
“The selfless work our local heroes do every day to make our communities better and safer is greatly appreciated and recognized by all of us here at Gesa,” said Richard Waddle, Executive Vice President of Gesa Credit Union.
This is the third year of the Local Heroes Grant Program and Gesa will offer over $400,000 in grants according to a press release announcing the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.