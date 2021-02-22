Gesa announces new CBC co-branded debit card to raise funds for the CBC Foundation

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with locally higher gusts. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, North Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&