Gesa announces new CBC co-branded debit card to raise funds for the CBC Foundation

RICHLAND, WA ‒ Gesa Credit Union and Columbia Basin College (CBC) announced the creation of the first CBC co-branded affinity debit card from Gesa Credit Union.
The new card is designed to raise unrestricted funds for the Columbia Basin College Foundation to allocate toward its Emergency Fund, which is used by students for books, supplies, rent, and tuition. Each time a cardholder swipes their CBC co-branded Gesa VISA® Debit Card, a donation is made to help cover one-time expenses that may prevent a CBC student from continuing their education or being successful.
To kick off the partnership, Gesa Credit Union has already donated $10,000 to help support CBC students.
“We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Columbia Basin College by providing this program for students, staff, alumni and any member of the community who wants to support students’ success at CBC,” said President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, Don Miller. “With the addition of this card, our members can help support students to obtain the necessary funds, financial literacy and personal money management skills needed to benefit a lifetime.”
The co-branded debit cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account. Community members wishing to obtain a CBC Gesa VISA® debit card can visit one of Gesa’s branches and have a new card instantly printed or receive one by mail. This is the first collegiate co-branded card for Gesa Credit Union – adding to several high school partnerships spanning across Washington State. To date, this program has raised more than $500,000 for students.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Gesa Credit Union. So many of us use debit cards as a part of our regular business throughout the day, but now a portion of those proceeds will be going to support our students without us having to do anything different. It’s also a great opportunity to open up lots of conversations, as these transactions happen, where we can talk about our college and the many lives we change” said CBC President Dr. Rebekah Woods