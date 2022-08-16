RICHLAND, Wash.-
Gesa Credit Union will be awarding $300,000 to school districts across Washington as part of the Affinity Debit Card program.
The program supports local schools by earning funds for partner districts to use for academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular programs, and athletics.
"Gesa is a proud supporter of education across the state, and we're especially passionate about supporting our local school districts and the remarkable educators in our community," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union
With every swipe of an Affinity Debit Card, Gesa makes a donation to that particular school district. Co-branded Affinity Debit cards are available exclusively at Gesa and are free to Gesa members with a checking account.
Pasco is one of the districts receiving money.
"This year, we plan to use the funds to provide additional career-connected learning experiences, including industry tours, job shadows and special events," said Michelle Whitney, Superintendent, Pasco School District.
Some of the local schools and their awards are:
Pasco School District: $64, 527
Richland School District: $59, 829
Kennewick School District: $59, 233
Columbia Basin College: $10,000
Yakima School District: $5, 290
