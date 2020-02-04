KENNEWICK, WA - The Gesa Carousel of Dreams was burglarized on Monday evening, according to the venue's Facebook page.

The post says the venue's intrusion system was triggered on Feb. 3 and police were called. Police are now conducting an investigation with help from the surveillance footage they were provided.

According to the post, damage is minimal and the carousel itself was not damaged. All private event rentals scheduled for this week will continue as planned and the venue's public hours for this weekend are unaffected.