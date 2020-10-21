Gesa Carousel of Dreams Halloween event for kids

KENNEWICK, WA - The Gesa Carousel of Dreams will host a Halloween drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Boulevard, Kennewick.
The Gesa Scare-ousel of Dreams will take place from 2:00-5:00pm on October 31. The event will feature multiple candy stops and fun giveaways from area businesses in path which loops through the parking lot. Participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers wearing masks and gloves will distribute candy curbside.
Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly event. A free group photo opportunity at the end of the route will be available with pictures posted to Facebook for easy sharing.
The event is sponsored by Gesa Credit Union, Benton PUD, Dentistry for Kids, Dino Drop-In and Windermere Group One Tri-Cities. There is no charge to attend.