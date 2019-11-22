KENNEWICK, WA - The Gesa Carousel of Dreams has added its popular carved reindeer to the carousel menagerie in time for the start of the holiday season.

The reindeer is sponsored by Toyota of Tri-Cities, which named the holiday fixture “Jingles” after an employee contest at the dealership. It is ready to ride this weekend and will remain on the carousel through January 12, 2020.

Toyota of Tri-Cities and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams invite families to come ride on the Gesa Carousel this holiday season and take a photo with Jingles. If visitors take a photo with themselves in front of our Christmas background and post it to social media and tag Toyota of Tri-Cities and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, the individual will receive a free carousel ride token.

The reindeer is the latest carving by local carver Mike Thornton, who also carved the Carousel’s Washington State University Cougar and the salmon on the ring arm. It is hand carved from basswood, a wood soft enough to carve easily, but durable enough to last through years of riders. It was painted by Sue Baldwin of Republic, Washington. It features real antlers from a reindeer farm in Alaska.