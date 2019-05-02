YAKIMA, WA ‒ Gesa Credit Union is partnering with the Yakima School District to purchase a new sign at Eisenhower High School. This partnership was made official at a formal contract signing held at the Yakima School District Offices on Friday, April 26.

The new scoreboard will be located at Zaepfel Stadium, on the Eisenhower High School Campus and will provide spectators with enhanced viewing options like video playback. This state-of-the-art scoreboard will provide the Yakima School District an additional source of income generation through advertising sales with other businesses and organizations. Additionally the District hopes this stadium improvement will aid the district in attracting other sporting events to the Yakima Community, creating additional income for the city. "The scoreboard will add a brand new dimension to any activity at the stadium. It will be an incredible feature for spectators and athletes. As an example, for track, athletes and spectators will see the results as the finish line is crossed. In addition, this scoreboard is a key element to bringing larger-scale engagements to Yakima." said Phil English, Eisenhower Track and Cross Country Head Coach.

“We have an unwavering commitment to supporting our communities, especially in the area of education, which makes this partnership a perfect fit,” added Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “This donation will provide a source of revenue for the Yakima School District, and the Yakima community as a whole.”

This partnership provides Gesa with special advertising and branding opportunities. In addition to the donation of the sign at Zaepfel Stadium, Gesa donated the remaining funds needed to provide Garfield Elementary with a reader board for their school. Garfield, located in a low-income area, was the only school in the district without a sign. This addition will help communicate important messages to parents and students.

