YAKIMA, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union donates $39,000 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and presents four-year old with Gesa Electric Jeep.
This years electric jeep winner is four-year old Johan who spent 31 weeks in the N.I.C.U at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Johan and his family have benefited from a range of services provided by the hospital's Children's Village including Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for his autism diagnosis.
President and C.E.O of Gesa Credit Union Don Miller says that "We are honored that through our partnership with the Memorial Foundation, we are able to celebrate and support the amazing work that MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and Children's Village do across our region."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.