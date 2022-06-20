Gesa Credit Union opens applications for Local Heroes Grant Program

RICHLAND, Wash. - Organizations that support local heroes like firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans in Washington can now apply for grants to help their efforts.
The Local Heroes Grant Program through Gesa Credit Union is offering more than $250,000 in grants. Each organization can apply for up to $50,000 in grants. The application opened today June 20 and will be open until July 31, 2022.
The Executive Vice President of Gesa Credit Union Richard Waddle said Gesa is dedicated to serving the heroes in their community.
“These local heroes are on the ground every day making our communities better and safer, and Gesa is eager to support their crucial work through our grant program," Waddle said.
The grants are paid for through the Gesa's Affinity Debit Card Program. With every use of the Local Heroes co-branded Gesa Visa Debit Card, members earn funds that are designated for the grants.
Grant applications have to prove the grant will be used to benefit one of the specified Local Heroes Groups in the Gesa Community. This would be a place where Gesa has a physical location. To apply for the grant click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.