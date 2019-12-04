WEST RICHLAND, WA - The West Richland Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam circulating.

The scammer says they are from Gesa Credit Union and there has been an unauthorized charge on your account. The scammer will then ask for your credit card information (which you are not advised to give).

The phone number that shows on your phone display reads as Gesa Credit Union, but it is not. With computer technology, scammers are able to show a different number than what they are calling from.