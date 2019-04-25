YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District will soon improve the student and fan experience at Zaepfel Stadium and Don Holder Track with the help from Gesa Credit Union. Gesa Credit Union is funding nearly the entire cost to purchase and install a new Daktronics scoreboard at Zaepfel Stadium.

"The scoreboard will add a brand new dimension to any activity at the stadium. It will be an incredible feature for spectators and athletes. As an example, for track, althletes and spectators will see the results as the finish line is crossed. In addition, this scoreboard is a key element to bringing larger-scale engagements to Yakima." said Phil English, Eisenhower Track and Cross Country Head Coach.

The Gesa logo will have a prominent fixed location on the board. In addition, to honor their long history with Pepsi, the Pepsi logo will be present on the board as well.

Opportunities for businesses in the community to purchase advertisements on the video portion of the new scoreboard will begin fall of 2019. Businesses can contact District Athletic Director, Cece Mahre, for questions about advertisements.