Gesa makes history with high school credit union program

PASCO, Wash. - Gesa Credit Union made history at a ceremony on November 4, announcing its high school credit union program is now the first Financial Sector Career Launch Program in the state through Career Connect Washington.
Career Launch Programs are educational programs funded by the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Programs must be approved by the OSPI to receive funding.
Career Connect Washington was launched by Governor Jay Inslee at the May 2017 STEM summit. It was aimed at connecting youth to high-demand, high-wage jobs over five years through career-connected learning opportunities, according to the organization website.
Gesa's high school program is now the first Career Launch Program with Career Connect Washington endorsement aimed toward financial careers. The celebration of this historic accomplishment was held at Educational Service District 123, with words from the President and CEO Don Miller and local school superintendents.
"That additional boost that they have when they go out in the work force or actually applying for college," said Miller. "It's something that helps differentiate them from other applicants for the same roles."
Additionally, students with a least a year of this internship experience received their Financial Sector Career Launch Certificates while being honored for their participation in the credit unions.
The high school program was launched in 2000 and has grown to 12 branches operated by students across the state, according to the press release from Gesa. It teaches students about banking and provides real-life work experience with skills they can take with them after high school.
