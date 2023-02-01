RICHLAND, Wash.-
Gesa Credit Union is offering over $100,000 in educational scholarships to students throughout Washington through its Distinguished Scholarship Program.
"Gesa recognizes the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, no matter what age they are, which is why we're incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
Students who have active student loans, are entering college for the first time, or are pursuing higher education are encouraged to apply. Students can apply for the scholarships until February 28.
“Through this program, we’re able to support students in different stages of their education," said Miller. "From entering college freshmen to those wanting to go back to school to pursue higher education, and provide support to those who have completed their education.”
Applications and full eligibility requirements can be found through the online scholarship portal on Gesa's website.
