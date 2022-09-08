RICHLAND, Wash.-
In honor of Hunger Action Month, Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Food Lifeline and Second Harvest to raise awareness about food insecurity, and they will be donating $50,000.
Gesa will donate $25,000 to each of the nonprofits and will hold food drives at every one of their branches.
Food Lifeline is a nonprofit that provides food to more than 350 food banks and meal programs across western Washington.
Second Harvest is a nonprofit that provides for 280 pantries and meal sites across eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
"Gesa is proud to support Food Lifeline and Second Harvest this Hunger Action Month. They are doing incredibly important work to feed people in need and to raise awareness about hunger," said Angie Brotherton, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations and Impact at Gesa.
