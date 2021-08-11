Gesa to donate $75,000 over 3-years to support The Memorial Foundation in Yakima

RICHLAND, WA ‒ Gesa Credit Union announced its recommitment to its Mission Partnership with The Memorial Foundation to help advance and transform health care in Yakima.
Gesa will donate $75,000 over a 3-year period, more than doubling their contributions from their first Mission Partnership with the Foundation.
The funds donated will directly benefit four healthcare initiatives The Memorial Foundation supports in Yakima, which are Cancer Care, Children’s Health, Compass Care and Healthy Yakima. Gesa’s funds will help bridge the funding gap for vital equipment, education, programs, and services across the continuum of care from birth to end-of-life.
“Today we celebrate the generosity of our long-term Mission Partner, Gesa Credit Union,” said Erin Black, CEO of The Memorial Foundation. “Their investment in the health of the Yakima Valley plays a large part in the ongoing improvement of health care outcomes across the entire lifespan of our community members.”
Gesa Credit Union is the first Mission Partner for The Memorial Foundation. For their first partnership in 2019, Gesa donated $30,000 over a 3-year period.
“Gesa believes in serving our members first and foremost, which is why we’re honored to help The Memorial Foundation again in their mission to strengthen healthcare in Yakima,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “With this partnership, we’re helping to build a stronger and healthier Yakima, something that’s incredibly beneficial for our members and team members who live and work here.”