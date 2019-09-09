RICHLAND, WA - Gesa Credit Union will support the Double the Dollars Match for Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, a program of Senior Life Resources. This means Gesa will match dollar for dollar any donations made to Meals on Wheels up to $10,000 from now until September 30, 2019.
Meals on Wheels keeps seniors in their homes living independently by providing hot nutritious meals to homebound clients, keeping them healthy and providing a sense of security. By contributing the matching funds, Gesa joins MOW in their mission to preserve and enhance the quality of life at home, with dignity and care.
Donations can be made at Gesa locations, on Senior Life Resource’s website, or directly to the organization at 1824 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352. To learn more about Gesa Credit Union or Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, visit www.gesa.com or www.seniorliferesources.org.