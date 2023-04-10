RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union is celebrating Financial Literacy Month with the launch of Gesa University, a community resource for financial literacy education.
The courses launched on April 3 with courses open to everyone, including those who aren't a part of the credit union. Courses will work to tackle common financial scenarios including personal finance, credit cards, buying a home or car, paying for college and retirement.
“Gesa has always been strongly committed to providing free and accessible financial education resources to the public,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “Having a strong knowledge of your finances is the means to an empowered future."
Gesa is presenting the program to combat poor financial literacy across the nation as evidenced by a study where only 50% of participants could answer 28 financial literacy questions in a survey.
Gesa University is now open for courses, all structured around the common financial scenarios.
