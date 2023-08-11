RICHLAND, Wash.- GESA Credit Union officially donated over $340,000 to local school districts for earnings from its Affinity Debit Card program on August 11.
GESA and seven partnering school districts announced the donations earned during the 2022-23 school year in a ceremony at Tagaris Tasting Room and Taverna.
“Gesa takes immense pride in actively supporting education across Washington, and we are deeply committed to empowering both our students as the future of our communities, and our educators, who inspire them every day,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
According to GESA, the Affinity Debit Card Program supports local schools by generating funds for partner districts to be used for academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular activities, and athletics.
The Pasco School District is one of the districts benefitting from Gesa's donation.
"Pasco School District takes immense pride in our collaboration with Gesa Credit Union's Affinity Card Program," said Michelle Whitney, Superintendent of Pasco School District. "Witnessing the transformative power of these contributions within our local schools has been truly inspiring.
Gesa Affinity Cards are available for Gesa members with a checking account. Every time a participating card is swiped, Gesa makes a donation to that school
