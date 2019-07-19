Get a free backpack and school supplies at Verizon TCC stores

YAKIMA, WA - While kids may still be enjoying their summer vacations, parents might have already started seeing school supplies for sale.

For some families, buying school supplies can be a real burden.

"There are so many children nowadays; about one in five that live in poverty," said Jaden Duda, a technical advisor for Verizon TCC.

Verizon TCC stores across the country will be giving away around two hundred thousand backpacks.

"They don't just have one child, they have three to four children at a time... that really adds up; you're constantly having to spend more and more on school supplies on each one of them to make sure they each get the valued education they need to succeed. And it really helps a lot to lift the burden, even if it's with a simple backpack," said Duda.

The whole idea for these backpacks is to help the community.

"TCC allows each individual representative to be themselves, to allow us to connect with our customers, to allow us to be a part of their lives, to help them find the best way possible to make their lives better," said Duda.

One of the best parts of this event is you can bring as many kids as you want.

"The only rule is that a child has to be present. We want to make sure these backpacks aren't just been giving to those who just want to make a quick buck. We really want to make sure our backpacks are going the furthest possible way. So all you have to do is bring your child, one, two, three, five, all your children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews," said Duda.

This event is first come, first served on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

They have a location in 6410 W Nob Hill Blvd Suite 101, Yakima, WA 98908; 1041 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352; and 109 S Water St, Ellensburg, WA 98926.