RICHLAND, WA - Angel Brook Farm in Pasco is serving up holiday cheer with fresh cut trees cut from western Washington and western Oregon.
Because of the tree shortage this year due to the excessive heat wave earlier in the summer, while the farm usually foes to 2 different tree farms in western Washington, this year, they had to go to 6.
"But getting fresh, real trees is a resourceful type of energy because we cut the trees then grow them again." said owner, Kyle Beus.
The frees come in all shapes and sizes perfect for any household, as small as 2 feet and as big as 15 feet.
"We also have very economy-friendly prices as well as higher end prices." said Beus.
In addition to trees, they also sell holiday gifts made by Mrs. Beus and family as well as gourmet candy from local candy makers, Christmas knickknacks, and a petting zoo filled with calves, turkeys, baby chicks, a momma pig, and Alpacas.
"And this year, something new that we have is Santa!" said Beus.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the farm 12pm to 7pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pictures are $20.
Angel Brook Farm will remain open for festivities starting November 26th through Christmas Eve. Hours will be 10am to 7pm and until noon on Christmas Eve.