KENNEWICK, Wash. - Our area is known for many things, like wine tasting, agriculture and the beautiful Columbia River.

What also makes the Tri-Cities unique is our science facilities, and how they contribute to STEM research on an international level.

To showcase that, Visit Tri-Cities recently decided to take a unique approach.

It recently put out a music video encouraging not only Tri Citians, but also visitors to experience all the area has to offer in science tourism.

"It's great for young and old, families, and points in between, so we just wanted to showcase what they were in a fun way that people can get ahold of and hopefully share," Visit Tri Cities President and CEO Michael Novakovich said.

A musician himself, Novakovich wrote the song and recruited community members and Visit Tri-Cities staff to sing along with him.

"I happened to be noodling around and the pieces fell together. We had a conversation internally, and we thought, 'Why not?' So we did." Novakovich said.

The video is filmed at a handful of places across town, like the the Bechtel Planetarium at the Columbia Basin Community College, the B-Reactor Museum, and the USS Triton Sail Park Submarine.

"We've got water, wine, weather...there's a lot be said about the uniqueness of the Tri Cities. You'll find some of these things in other communities. But science tourism--very very unique. We've got more assets than any other destination I know of," he said.

Driving economic growth isn't the only purpose of the video.

"Planting seeds in the minds of young people that maybe their career pursuits start here in the Tri Cities, or maybe mom or dad or grandma and grandpa are along for the ride. They might recognize the Tri Cities as their next career stop," he said.