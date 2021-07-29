RICHLAND, WA - The increasing number of COVID-19 cases are now considered the fifth wave of the pandemic - and what many doctors, including Dr. Kevin Peiper, Chief Medical Officer of Kadlec Regional call, "the pandemic of the unvaccinated." Some are refusing to get vaccinated because they already got COVID-19.
"But you can still get a different strain or variant of COVID and spread it to others. Getting the vaccine with a history of getting COVID provides for a much stronger protection against COVID-19." said Dr. Peiper.
Kadlec is not immune to the 5th wave. They have had so many people admitted into the ICU that all of Kadlec's ICU beds are full, leaving other patients to either be directed to another hospital or transferred to any other facility in the Pacific Northwest.
"On average we call 10-12 other hospitals a day." said Dr. Peiper.
But Kadlec isn't the only one. Peiper said even those hospitals are at full capacity.
"It's a problem we see throughout the state and nation." continued Dr. Peiper.
More than 95% of their COVID-19 hospitalizations are those who are not vaccinated
"Higher vaccination rates will keep COVID from spreading. If the community is having less infections there's less chance of further mutations." said Dr. Peiper.
One of the hardest things for Kadlec is seeing their burnt out staff.
"The staff is very fatigued. It's affecting their lives just as the rest of the community. It's caused workers to think about if they can even spend time with family." said Dr. Peiper.
Dr. Peiper added that healthcare workers have been working at this for 18 months and are discouraged by the lack of vaccinations in Benton and Franklin county.
"Because vaccines will help get this pandemic and Delta variant under control and enable us to go back to our normal lives. At this point, there's a solution to this pandemic and it's the vaccine. And our healthcare workers do feel like they're put unnecessarily at risk." said Dr. Peiper.
Other medical emergencies that are not COVID related like car accidents, autoimmune illness complications, and other surgeries have had to be turned away because of the influx of COVID cases.
Kadlec encourages if you are hesitant about getting vaccinated, to make an appointment to talk with your doctor and ask any questions you may have.
"We want to give an extra special thank you to our healthcare heroes. They've been working hard for 18 months and it's not over yet. The best way to support them as a community is by getting vaccinated." continued Dr. Peiper.