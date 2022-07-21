Getting enough sleep can help save your life

YAKIMA, WA - Getting enough sleep can not only help your mental and physical health, but it can also help save your life.
According to the CDC, if you're not getting enough sleep it can increase your risk for obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and problems with your immune function. One in three adults said they don't get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
"Sleep is something I think is underappreciated in terms of its importance," said Dr. Marty Brueggemann the Chief Medical Officer for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. "People are like, yeah when I'm tired I'll go to sleep and when I wake up, I'll wake up. There's actually a lot of health benefits to having regular sleep and enough sleep."
Sleep is important because it helps retain memory, heal and repair heart and blood vessels, and balance hormones.
Dr. Brueggemann told me if you're not getting enough sleep you are more likely to suffer from things like hypertension, depression, and anxiety.
Even if you work a lot, try to find a regular sleep schedule.
"I'm well aware of that crazy schedule and the difficulty in getting good sleep," said Dr. Brueggemann. "It just is something you should try and prioritize, there certainly might be times in your life when it's more difficult than others."
Like when you are a new parent or in a training program in college, but Dr. Brueggemann told me sleep will help with your memory.
"It's actually sometimes better to fall asleep," he said. "Again let those memories kind of consulate rather than to push on."
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020 633 people died because of crashes from drowsy driving in the U.S.
"Please don't get behind the wheel if you're too tired," said Trooper Chris Thorson from Washington State Patrol. "Drowsy driving in Washington state is a big concern for the state patrol."
Back in February a driver who fell asleep at the wheel in Richland caused a deadly 3-car crash killing everyone but themselves on State Route 240.
Trooper Thorson told me some tips people should do if they find themselves falling asleep at the wheel are...
"If you need to pull over and take a quick nap, we see people doing that alongside the highways," said Trooper Thorson. "That's okay with us as long as you are safely off the roadway in a safe area where you won't get hit."
He also said having a cup of coffee or getting some sort of caffeine might help.
Dr. Brueggemann told me he wants to stress the importance of sleep, because not only can it affect your driving, but it can also affect your work.
When we were talking, he told me about a time when he was in medical school twenty years ago when he fell asleep standing up because he was up for almost 2 days.
"I remember standing in rounds one day and I literally just fell asleep on my feet and fell over in the morning," said Dr. Brueggemann. "I had been up for 40 some hours and I literally just fell asleep stand-up."
Tips for driving alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
- Getting adequate sleep on a daily basis is the only true way to protect yourself against the risks of driving when you’re drowsy. Experts urge consumers to make it a priority to get seven to eight hours of sleep per night. For more information on healthy sleep, see In Brief: Your Guide to Healthy Sleep (PDF, 1.81 MB) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute website.
- Before the start of a long family car trip, get a good night’s sleep, or you could put your entire family and others at risk.
- Many teens do not get enough sleep at a stage in life when their biological need for sleep increases, which makes them vulnerable to the risk of drowsy-driving crashes, especially on longer trips. Advise your teens to delay driving until they’re well-rested.
- Avoid drinking any alcohol before driving. Consumption of alcohol interacts with sleepiness to increase drowsiness and impairment.
- Always check your prescription and over-the-counter medication labels to see if drowsiness could result from their use.
- If you take medications that could cause drowsiness as a side effect, use public transportation when possible.
- If you drive, avoid driving during the peak sleepiness periods (midnight – 6 a.m. and late afternoon). If you must drive during the peak sleepiness periods, stay vigilant for signs of drowsiness, such as crossing over roadway lines or hitting a rumble strip, especially if you’re driving alone.
