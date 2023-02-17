YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Parks and Recreation Department is looking for bands to perform at the Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert Series.
Applications are being accepted until March 15. Interested bands can access the application through Yakima Parks.
Concerts are scheduled for Fridays from July 7 through August 13. According to Yakima Parks the goal of the series is to offer a different vibe with each concert. Bands in all musical genres may apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.