PENDLTON, Ore. -Whether or not you believe in the paranormal it can be interesting to hear ghost stories and look at the ways they make the history of something more engaging.
Finland Cemetery started around 1884 around the time a nearby church was founded according to Jenn Rehmel, Manager and Medium for the Pendleton Oregon Paranormal Society
She said Finland Cemetery, which is about 20 minutes from Pendleton, is where POPS got its start back in 2016.
The group started investigating reports of disembodied voices and shadow figures in the area according to Rehmel.
She said generations ago a local farmer had some of his horses stolen but found the horse thief and shot him three times.
“Well since then the guy who's been shot is very ticked off that he's dead,” she said.
A descendant of the farmer came to visit his great-grandfather’s gravestone one day and saw something according to Rehmel.
“As he was leaving, he saw a man standing next to his car dressed in old cowboy clothing. As he got closer to the gate (of the cemetery) the man charged at him, very aggressive, looked like he wanted to kill him but when he hit the fence line he disappeared,’ Rehmel said.
Since then, he hasn’t come back to the cemetery, but Rehmel said she saw the horse thief one day as they were driving away.
She said the group takes in requests for help with paranormal sightings. The group does all of the work in their free time outside of their day jobs and doesn't charge people looking for help.
“We don't immediately jump. Oh that's paranormal. No, you could have bad wiring, scratching in the walls - might want to get an exterminator out, you might have mice or another critter.,” Rehmel said.
She said after the group investigates, they recommend different ways to help with what’s going on, with faulty wiring being something they’ve run into and when the normal is to blame they recommend the homeowner calls an electrician or even a plumber to help with issues they’re having.
