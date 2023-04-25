KENNEWICK, Wash. -If you've spent any time lately on delivery apps looking for a new place to try out, you may have seen some names that you don't notice when driving around town. Ghost kitchens give businesses a way to try different ideas with a lower barrier of entry.
“Traditionally the food business has been such a massive commitment, you know it's a huge financial commitment but it's also a huge physical family commitment as well,” Owner of Red Mountain Kitchen Alanna Lindblom said.
Ghost kitchens give people with ideas for unique foods or restaurant concepts a way to start without having to focus on some of the difficulties that come with owning a brick-and-mortar store according to Lindblom.
She said the main challenge is getting people aware of the food.
“Because it's not the same where you're driving down the road and you see a place and you're like, ‘Oh that looks good I need to try that new restaurant,’ that doesn't exist with a ghost restaurant,” she said.
Deshae Bell owner of Catfish Alley, a ghost restaurant that operates out of the Red Mountain Kitchen, said social media and community outreach can make up for the lack of a building.
“You have to set some sort of concrete relationships with the community and put yourself out there,” Bell said.
Food truck Hot Mess Burgers and Fries started as a ghost kitchen. Owner Chris Nokes said delivery apps help with awareness.
He said one problem he sees with delivery apps is larger restaurants using what he called deceptive practices to get people to buy their food under a different name.
“I feel like it's been taken over by a lot of corporations and a lot of places that America has decided were not going to eat there anymore,” Nokes said.
Some popular chain restaurants use delivery apps to sell what they call virtual restaurant brands. Many of the brands appear to sell similar items to the restaurant's menu under a different company name. Most would probably go unnoticed without looking up the address the food comes from.
Nokes said operating a ghost kitchen is still a good way to get an understanding of the business side of having a restaurant.
He said Apps still require a business license and approval from the health department.
“It's not like this easy way out of starting things it's just a way to get there if you don't have the means to get there right away,” he said.
You’ll find virtual restaurant brands from popular food chains below I was able to find by scrolling and looking at the address on a food delivery app.
- Red Robin
- Get Fresh
- The Wing Dept
- Chicken Sammy’s
- Chuck-E-Cheese
- Pasqually's Pizza
- Denny’s
- The Melt Down
- Applebee’s
- Cosmic Wings
- IHOP
- Thrilled Cheese
If you find more that I may have missed feel free to reach out to me at Maxwell.Hughes@nonstoplocal.com.
