OLYMPIA, Wash. — Since appearing in North America, the Vespa mandarinia species of hornet has been called several names, including murder hornet and Asian giant hornet. The Entomological Society of America adopted the species into its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List under the name northern giant hornet.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is following the ESA decision, updating references to the insect to reflect its common name. It says its website and print materials will change soon.
Dr. Chris Looney proposed establishing a common name for the species after participating in WSDA research and eradication efforts. He proposed two other species names that were adopted by the ESA; the southern giant hornet for the Vespa soror, and the yellow-legged hornet for Vespa velutina.
The common names are meant to avoid confusion between common references to the multiple species that have appeared in the region in recent years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.