WASHINGTON STATE — As the holiday season brings an onslaught of gift-giving, Washington’s Lottery is asking everyone to gift responsibly this year and refrain from gifting minors lottery tickets. Scratch tickets are a common holiday gift and stocking stuffer, but they should not be given to anyone under age 18.
“While many people like to give Scratch tickets as holiday gifts, we all must be mindful that lottery games are for adults only," said Washington’s Lottery director Marcus Glasper. “We are proud to partner with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling to support Responsible Gambling initiatives and that’s why we regularly remind people that lottery tickets should be purchased by adults, for adults, and not be gifted to those younger than 18.”
Many minors report their first experience with gambling was between ages 9 and 11, according to data from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) as well as the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG). Early experiences are considered a risk factor for problem gambling later in life.
“It’s important to bring awareness to adolescent gambling and how it may begin,” said ECPG’s executive director Maureen Greeley. “Many people report receiving their first lottery ticket from parents and other adults in their lives as a gift. It’s important to know that there are significant developmental reasons why lottery games and many forms of gambling are prohibited for anyone under the age of 18, and for adults to be role models for responsible gambling.”
Underage gambling seems fairly common, as 60% of adolescents reported gambling for money within the last year, according to the International Centre for Youth Gambling and High-Risk Behaviors (The Centre). But minors have an increased risk of becoming unable to control it, as seen in an approximated 5% of adolescents currently experiencing a serious gambling problem and another 12% considered at-risk for developing a serious gambling problem, according to research from The Centre. The approximate age that adolescent problem gamblers report first gambling is 10-year-old.
Adolescent problem gamblers also show signs of low self-esteem, report high rates of depression and are at a greater risk for suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, according to the Centre. They may seem more excitable and outgoing while in reality, are more anxious and less self-disciplined.
Beyond the risk for further criminal activities and addictions, adolescent problem gamblers are greatly affected behaviorally. As they often gamble to escape their daily problems, many develop poor general coping skills and later report more daily struggles.
A helpline is available for anyone concerned about problem gambling. The ECPG’s Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can refer people to available counseling in their price range. Call anytime at 1-800-547-6133. Outside of the state, the National Council on Problem Gambling also offers a 24-hour helpline you can call or text at 1-800-522-4700.
