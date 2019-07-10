Girl Coding Camp at CBC

PASCO, WA - The Columbia Basin College is hosting a coding camp for girls.

Students who registered by the June 30th deadline are currently making app for Android phones and tablets.

The goal is to introduce girls into the STEM field (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

Joshua Bee, Associate Professor of Computer Science, says they want the girls to be introduced to technology at a young age to get beyond the stigma of a predominantly male workforce.

The camp allows girls to find their passion in something so complex like coding.

Students are able to create an app of their preference.