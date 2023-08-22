PROSSER, Wash.-A 12-year-old girl is safe after falling into a canal and being unable to get out on August 21.
A caller to 9-1-1 reported that her friend had fallen into the water and could not get out around 3:14 p.m. and Prosser Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Grant Street Bridge area.
The girl was located in the Chandler Canal and according to a Prosser PD press release could not get out due to a concrete wall on the side of the canal. A Prosser PD Officer pulled the girl from the water. After being evaluated by fire personnel and EMS it was determined that she was uninjured.
