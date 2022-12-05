Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned.
Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t shown up and wasn’t answering his phone, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. She’d already checked with nearby hospitals and Washington State Patrol in attempts to track him down.
The woman gave Ellensburg Police Department her boyfriend’s cell phone information. EPD received an emergency ping on his phone around Woodhouse Loop. EPD and KCSO then immediately went out to search, according to KCSO.
After searching for about 40 minutes, KCSO Deputy Chuck Berg noticed skid marks around the Thrall Road and Canyon Road intersection, which is about a mile from Woodhouse Loop, according to KCSO. Deputy Berg followed the tracks off the road, through about 50 yards of brush, before finding the man.
Berg found the man pinned in his car, which had been crushed. The injured man couldn’t be seen from the roadway, according to KCSO. He reportedly had several injuries and was suffering from cold exposure.
The man was life-flighted to the Harborview trauma center after medics extricated and treated him.
“This certainly wasn’t the first life Deputy Berg has saved, and it probably won’t be the last,” said KCSO on Facebook. “Thank you, Chuck, and thanks to our Ellensburg PD partners for their diligence in community-caretaking calls like this one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.