PASCO, Wash.- Looking for a fun Mother's Day weekend activity? In honor of all mothers the Pasco Aviation Museum will be offering free admission for all moms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Give mom the sky at the Pasco Aviation Museum this weekend
Michael LeCompte
Digital Content Producer
