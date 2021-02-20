Go Bowl Reopens Doors in Phase Two Under New Management

PASCO, WA-
Since Benton and Franklin counties entered phase two, many businesses eagerly opened their doors after months of waiting, Including Go Bowl Lanes & Arcade.
Saul Martinez is the Owner of Go Bowl.
"Were grateful to be able to be open right now. We're hoping for the support of the community because we need it.," said Martinez.
With fresh new management, they were eager to get back in the game. They were only open under the new leadership for about a month in 2020.
"Right around a year ago it was a couple of weeks before the pandemic hit there was a group of us who got together and became new partners here at the bowling alley. Unfortunately, we didn't know COVID was gonna hit and it hit us really hard," said Martinez.
Now, Go Bowl can open again with limited capacity. They will be allowing people in on a first come first serve basis while also following COVID-19 safety protocols.
"It's been a rough start, we've had to depend on other jobs and close friends and family to be able to still be here and standing," said Martinez.
Saul says he couldn't have stayed open without partners like Aventura, which has an event center inside the building, and Between the Buns hot dogs.
Phil Forzaglia is the Owner of Between the Buns Hot Dog Cart.
"The thing I like about the Tri-Cities is that when there is an issue or [something] like the pandemic-- it is just amazing how well everyone has come together to make sure everybody is all right," said Forzaglia.
Even though the past year was hard, they are still moving forward.
"Thriving. Making the best of it all, meeting new people, making new friends, and having a bigger family," said Forzaglia.
To call for lanes, or learn more about Go Bowl, visit their Facebook Page.