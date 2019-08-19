WASHINGTON - Want to play in a state park but not pay for a pass? Put Aug. 25 on the calendar.

Free entrance will be allowed then to more than 100 state parks, according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

That means a Discover Pass won't be necessary. Legislation was created in 2011 requiring a Discover Pass to access state parks, and also allowed the Parks and Recreation Commission to designate as many as 12 free days each year.

See a list below of the remaining free park days this year, and find out more information here.