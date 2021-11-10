Tri-Cities, WA - We are already seeing an increase in food prices this year and with the holidays quickly approaching, not everyone may be able to afford those 20lb turkeys.
A simple increase of two or three cents can be the reason families won't enjoy turkey this season.
The average cost of turkeys this is between $.99 and $2 per pound.
Second Harvest is a non-profit that serves Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, their mission is to help families with food insecurity.
Eric Williams says they are typically ahead of the curve and the organization pre orders turkeys for the holiday food drives.
However, he did notice that yams are one of the foods in shortage because this year they had to find a substitute.
Some affordable alternatives for the holiday favorites can be ham chicken or even pumpkin puree.
Second harvest will be having a food drives across Eastern Washington next week to help those in need this Thanksgiving.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate to second harvest, visit 2-harvest.org.