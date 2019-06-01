If you are planning to travel this summer and rent a vacation home or use a timeshare make sure you don't fall victims to scammers. They can make false promises and pretend to be owners of nice vacation rentals you see online.

How the Scam Works:

People will pretend to be the owner of a home or timeshare posted online. The scammer will contact someone interested in renting the properties.

They will get you to pay up front and then they will just disappear.

"They approach the people and say 'hey if you don't act right now they are going to lose out on that vacation rental that you've been hoping to have," says Tyler Russell Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau. "Maybe you've already planned your flight or other parts of your vacation already and of course you aren't actually going to be able to go and do that."

Tips to Avoid This Scam:

If you are not using a service that verifies properties and owners, do not negotiate a rental solely by email. Many scammers don’t live locally, so get the owner on the phone and ask detailed questions about the property and local attractions. An owner with vague answers to your questions is a clear red flag. Check public records. Investigate on Google or another search engine. Look up the address and use Google Street View to confirm the property matches the one advertised. Also, verify distances to beaches, attractions and airports while on the site.

If the property you’re considering doesn’t have any online reviews, ask for references and call them. Again, listen for vague answers, which could indicate the reference is simply a friend of the scammer.

You should never pay for a vacation rental by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. These payments are the same as sending cash. Once you send the money, you have no way to get it back. That’s why scammers depend upon these forms of payment. Paying with a credit card is your best bet to avoid being out money because of a shady vacation rental. If your rental ends up being a scam, you can dispute the charge and dramatically limit your liability. If it’s too good to be true it probably isn’t. Scammers lure in targets by guaranteeing sales or promising vacation rentals at low prices. Do your research. If the listing you are considering is much cheaper than others in the area, be suspicious. In general, free online ad services are also going to be more risky than a site with fraud protection features.

If a scam like this happens to you, you can report it here: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us