WASHINGTON, D.C.-
This year National Gold Star Families Remembrance Week runs from Sunday, September, 18, to Sunday, September, 24.
The week is a formal recognition on a national level to honor the loss and sacrifice of families in support of fallen members of the armed forces, as well as veterans.
Americans are encouraged to perform acts of community service and goodwill to honor Gold Star Families throughout the week.
Gold Star Families Remembrance Week serves as a buildup to Gold Star Mother's Day, observed every year since 1936 by Presidential Proclamation, on the last Sunday of September.
"We owe an enormous debt to the men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our nation and values we all hold so dear. But we also owe an enormous debt to those whom they have left behind, their widows, orphans, and other loved ones," said Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA).
"I always say that when someone joins the military, it's not just a job-it's a family commitment to our country. This is especially true for those families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield fighting for our freedom. They deserve all the honor, support, gratitude, and respect we can give them," said Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.