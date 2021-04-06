Goldendale Observatory reopens April 24, online registration required

OLYMPIA, WA - Washington State Parks will reopen the newly renovated Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site April 24, on a limited schedule.
To comply with the state’s Phase 3 order, the observatory will open at a reduced capacity. The free observatory programs will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.
Visitors must register online for the programs. The facility will not open for drop-in visitors, and staff will not offer private tours. State Parks will not be able to schedule visits outside the Saturday and Sunday program dates.
During Phase 3, visitors will not have access to evening viewing through the main telescope.
Afternoon programming will include the opportunity to tour the newly upgraded facility. Registered participants will be able to view the sun through the observatory’s solar telescopes.
The current observatory schedule is temporary and expected to change.