Gonzaga to require vaccines for Spring as state COVID cases rise

Gonzaga University has announced an upcoming vaccination requirement for students and employees, requiring the booster shot as well. The school hopes people will get their boosters within 14 days of becoming eligible.
Gonzaga’s spring semester begins in the second week of January. They are requiring all students to be tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours before they return to campus.
This update came as the Washington State Department of Health announced state highs for new COVID-19 cases. 6,888 new cases were reported yesterday, Thursday the 30, over 500 more cases than the previous record.
KOMO reports that this update brings Washington totals to 849,075 COVID-19 cases, 45,381 hospitalizations and nearly 10,000 deaths.