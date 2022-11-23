YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Good Feet Store is inviting the Yakima community to take part in its Good Feet for a Good Cause donation program from November, 21, through December, 31.
The Good Feet Store is accepting donated new socks and new or gently used shoes for local people in need at its Yakima location at 2401 S. 1st Street.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Good Feet to distribute the collected socks and shoes.
"The team at Good Feet is excited to create a positive impact within the local Yakima community and honored to partner with the Salvation Army in pursuit of their ultimate goal of doing the most good and meeting human needs in our community," said Beth Feldman, Good Feet Store, Regional Director.
