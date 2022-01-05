RICHLAND - Last Thursday, a car crashed into a semi on the I-182, according to Washington State Patrol, due to the icy snow conditions. The car burst into flames, while the man inside was seen hanging from his seat and bleeding, until a bystander, saved his life.
"My girlfriend saw the car on fire while we were driving and I told her that if someone was in there I would help them." said Kasy Nehls, from Richland.
Nehls and his girlfriend were on their way home from the store when they came upon the accident. An accident which closed down westbound lanes on the freeway.
"I wasn't thinking about the fire or any danger. All I was thinking about was that there was a man in there bleeding and needed help and that if I was in a car about to burn alive I'd hope someone would help me too." said Nehls.
Nehls said all the cars were driving by. After he got off the car, an off-duty fireman and an off-duty nurse also joined to help.
Nehls was able to pull the man out of the car.
Shortly afterwards, the car burst into flames.
"It's incredible what adrenaline will do, he was trying to stand upright afterward." said Nehls. The victim was transported to Kadlec where a friend of his confirmed he has a broken neck, wrist, and back. He is expected to recover.
"Be careful out there. Anything can happen to anyone. I'm sure that guy didn't wake up thinking that was going to happen to him." said Nehls.
"My boyfriend is a hero." said Amanda Irwin, Nehls's girlfriend, who called 911 as Nehls pulled the man out of the car and to the aside of the road. "We are glad to hear he is okay."