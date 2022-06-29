Good Shepherd Health Care buys land for new Urgent Care facility

HERMISTON, Ore. — The Good Shepherd Health Care System has finalized the purchase of land from the Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, where it will build a new urgent care facility along Highway 395.
Good Shepherd is planning demolition for the land, then will break ground on the state-of-the-art facility sometime in fall 2022. It hopes to open the facility by October 2023.
“This will be a fully-supported Urgent Care, with diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, right in the heart of Hermiston,” said President and CEO Brian Sims. “We intend this location to offer much more convenience, efficiency and space to better serve our patients.”
The facility is meant to be a one-stop shop, offering all kinds of care. Current Urgent Care facilities through Good Shepherd offer care for breaks and sprains, colds and flus, joint pain, back pain, minor cuts, skin conditions, burn care and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.